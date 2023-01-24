A viral TikTok video has shown a very beautiful lady who has taken up truck driving as a profession

The lady identified as Rosemary Mokoya posted a video showing herself at work and the passion she has for it

She has been praised by many TikTok users who have said she is an inspiration to many young ladies out there

A short TikTok video has shown a pretty young lady who has become a truck driver.

In the video, the lady was seen getting ready and preparing her truck for work. People have praised her for being able to haul the large vehicle.

The lady became a truck driver and she passionately does her work. Photo credit: TikTok/@rmokaya.

Source: UGC

The lady identified as Rosemary Mokoya has posted a lot of videos in her TikTok handle showing how she goes about her work.

Viral video of a female truck driver

In one of the videos, she was seen climbing down from the truck perfectly dressed in a fitting blue jeans trouser and jacket. It was as if she wanted to check something in the gigantic vehicle or to deliver goods.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In yet another video, Rosemary was seen dancing happily in front of her truck showing that she enjoys what she does for a living.

Truck driving is often regarded as a profession preserved for men but Rosemary's passion for it has made her an inspiration for many people.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user1181904771042 said:

"Congratulation sister."

@RAWBOW commented:

"I'm a truck driver."

@SAM said:

"I like your energy."

@user4643849893567 said:

"Thanks for the hardwork."

@user5992878444288 reacted:

"Lovely! Work hard beautiful."

@Martin said:

"Hi I am Martin and you, hay that is my job and I love doing it mee."

@user3673816753446 said:

"Sugar be careful ok."

@Mamake JoyMax commented:

"Strength of a Womam. More grace mom."

@user5378712763716 reacted:

"I want this job."

@DaddyLumbaba Ernest said:

"Well done madam. God bless you for your hard work."

Viral video of a truck driver who earns N64 million

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady became a truck driver and she makes as much as N64 million yearly.

The lady identified as Carrisa Rankin said she was working as a teacher before taking up truck driving.

Her success story has become an inspiration for young women looking for what to do.

Source: Legit.ng