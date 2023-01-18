Pictures of a two bedroom house that was constructed using containers have sent social media into a frenzy

The beautiful Abuja edifice has an interior that can match any well-built brick house and is said to have been built in two months

Unlike brick houses, the container duplex can be moved about and also costs way less to construct

A Nigerian man identified as Brian Dennis has shown off a fine two bedroom house situated in Kado, Abuja that was built with containers.

Brian said that it took just two months to build and costs less when compared to houses constructed with bricks.

Two bedroom duplex built with containers. Photo Credit: Brian Dennis

Source: Facebook

He added that Abuja residents who would settle for container houses can relocate to any location with their abode, unlike brick houses.

Sharing pictures of the container on Facebook, Brian wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Dear Abuja people.

"This is a 2 bedroom duplex built with containers in Kado.

"It took only 2 months to build and cost way less than it would cost to build with brick and mortar.

"Make we reason am.

"Edit - If you’re moving out of Abuja, you can move your house and sell the land."

Social media reactions

Amb Okike Daniel Chinazam said:

"The cold in that house will be much during harmattan and the heard will be much during heat period. During raining season, the sound of rain will be much as well.

"The living condition won't be so good."

Samuel Apiafi said:

"1 of that container cost 8hk, it's a good idea, but lead people showing them what's on the table. Like where they can purchase a container. how to move it from point A to point B, fabricators charge and how long it will last. Can it last 30years? If no, build your small brick house once and get the things u need to make it a heaven."

Ma R Tin said:

"Can you help me know the full expenses .

"Omoh it's beautiful and worth giving a trial."

Victor John said:

"We use lot of containers as offices back in shell.

"It’s only when you step out you’ll realize it’s a container.

"The interior so beautiful fitted with AC , Internet , swivel chairs , computers.

"Even at onshore locations in bayelsa. So beautifully made for staff to sleep."

Man builds a house with 11 containers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had built a fine house using 11 containers.

A netizen named MBM shared the pictures on the Tell It All Facebook group as he gushed over the beautiful abode.

He noted that the house is well equipped. The pictures showed an abode constructed by a really creative fellow. Containers were stacked on each other to form a storey building on a piece of land.

Its interior had standard household furniture and fittings as well as upholstery. It was also noted that the house had different rooms and had power.

Source: Legit.ng