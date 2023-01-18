An eight-year-old cancer patient named Delilah recently got a lifetime surprise from her favourite singer

The singer of her favourite song, "hey Delilah" came to the hospital and performed the song for her

In the trending video, she was shocked to see him at the hospital and her facial reaction melted hearts online

A video of an eight-year-old cancer patient getting the greatest surprise of her life has gone viral on social media.

The little girl has been battling cancer since she was four years old and her favourite song throughout the period has been "hello Delilah".

Cancer patient receives special treat Photo Credit: @goodnewsmovement

Source: UGC

The kind singer of 'hello Delilah' sent a customised video clip for Delilah and later appeared physically at the hospital to sing her favourite song to her.

The little girl was so excited and surprised at the same time. She and her whole family sang along with the singer.

The video was shared with the caption:

"8 years old cancer patient got a surprise of her lifetime. We're about to surprise Delilah with her favorite song. The singer of hey there Delilah."

Social media reactions

@kimberlywilliamspaisely wrote:

"Hey there Delilah!! What a fun surprise! Cheering for you over here in Nashville."

@chefanneburrel wrote:

"This makes me weepy."

@ccgrimsley added:

"Praying for you Delilah! You are so precious! God has a plan and purpose for you!"

@isaiahgarza commented:

"Was one of the best experience ever!"

@megwcin replied:

"Delilah, you gorgeous strong girl! Going through cancer treatment must be scary. I am sending you a giant hug."

@jeanwang reacted:

"The reaction! Your smile lights up the entire room, Delilah! You've got this."

@justblakeyoung:

"Tears in my eyes."

@smags73074 said:

"Sending you strength. You are a warrior, Delilah."

@bigrobvee1050 commented:

"May God continue to bless you. Keep up the fight little Queen."

@homster wrote:

"Hey Delilah, you truly are beautiful. Sending love and positive vibes all the way from the side of globe."

@carrie_marshall_ added:

"Wishing you all the best, Delilah!! I am a cancer survivor too."

