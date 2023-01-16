A video of a flexible baby sleeping with her head facing the opposite direction of her body has gone viral

In the video, the baby girl slept peacefully in an unusual posture that got netizens amazed on TikTok app

Reacting to the video making the rounds online, social media users showered praises on the little girl over her flexibility

A flexible little girl has become the topic of discussion on TikTok after her video surfaced online.

The video showed the little girl sleeping on her side with her neck facing one direction while her body faced the opposite direction.

The video was shared on TikTok by @flexibletwist who loved the baby's flexibility and maintained that the baby belongs to him.

In the video, the little girl slept comfortably with her neck twisted in a very unusual manner.

Social media reactions

This video has attracted lots of reactions from netizens who noted that the baby is really flexible.

@GREATFUL LARRY commented:

"Omo this baby is from another planet."

@DO-GOOD reacted:

"Na Zeeworld baby be this, Twist of fate."

@woodmetal21 said:

"Train her from now, might be her future glory."

@Lola Grace wrote:

"Adjust the baby o jare."

@Larabeam replied:

"Or the baby is very flexible."

@Susanjb57 added:

"She is just flexible no fear."

@Napoleon:

"I watch your video this baby belongs to you."

@deeeywhite noted:

"I once had a little friend like this but now she don fat finish and she no fit even move her body again."

Watch the video below:

