A young ghetto boy has melted hearts on social media with his incredibly great yoga skills

In a video seen on Instagram, the young boy displayed different yoga skills within a few seconds

Social media users are asking questions as to why the boy is still in the ghetto instead of being given a chance at the Olympics

Instagram users have been stunned by the video of a young ghetto boy who is gifted with an amazing Yoga skill display.

In a viral video posted on Instagram by @nwe on January 5, the boy stood in front of a house surrounded by goats displaying different yoga skills in a few minutes.

Source: Instagram

He should be at the Olympics

The video generated a lot of reactions on Instagram as many users commented on why the boy is still in the streets instead of being taken to the Olympics to represent the African continent.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has generated over 32,000 likes and comments.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

"The smacking of his cheeks is where I draw the line ."

He could be folded to fit in a suit case Insane flexibility fr!!

"Ladies, here is the guy you need for those impossible positions in that indian book that starts with K and ends with "TRA."

"Where’s African’s got talent, we’re tired of waiting a selection in Britain’s or American’s got talent."

"Black christians be like: Call the Pastor!.!“

"Even the goats are confused. Who am I?."

"Somebody give this man a job... NO auditions necessary, straight to the dressing room with this one!!!"

@ubiquitousblacks said:

"If i could do this, I'd never leave the house."

