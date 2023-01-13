Jersey City Medical Centre has named Dora Akunyili's daughter, Ije, as their new chief medical officer for her wealth of experience

The hospital believes that her capacity to deliver which had been tested in the past in various roles will help the centre

Many Nigerians who reacted to Dr Ije's success said that the Akunyili family is known for great things

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A reputable hospital in the US, Jersey City Medical Centre, has appointed Dora Akunyili's daughter, Ije, as their new chief medical officer. They said she is a "tremendous asset to their team". She is the first African-American to occupy the role.

Officials of the hospital spoke greatly of her capacity to fill the role. CEO Michael Prilutsky said that the Nigerian medical expert has the required experience that the centre needs, Hudson County View reports.

Many Nigerians celebrated with Dr Ije on social media. Photo source: @JCMedCenter

Source: Twitter

Ije's wealth of experience

With her appointment, Michael added that they look forward to an upward change in the centre's delivery of service. In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Dr. Akunyili has a wealth of experience and knowledge, and as our Chief Medical Officer, we look forward to creating a world-class experience for every patient at Jersey City Medical Center. I am confident that Hudson County will benefit in a great way from her leadership, and that her presence will have tremendous impact."

Great records of Dr Ije

Before assuming the post, Dr Ije was the regional medical director for TeamHealth as she oversaw over 20 departments.

It should be noted that in 2019, the brilliant Nigerian got an award for her amazing service at the Waterbury Hospital Emergency Department.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the appointment below:

@here_as_B said:

"Like mother, like daughter. Always winning and making giant strides. Congratulations Dr. Ije we are proud of you. All the best."

@DondanJnr said:

"Best wishes on your appointment pretty Ije."

@avidpally said:

"We are proud of her here in Nigeria."

@Chiidieberee said:

"She's indeed worthy of this, congratulations Ije!"

Dora Akunyili's daughter welcomes child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that one of the daughters of the late Akunyili welcomed a child with her husband, Andrew Parr.

People sighted the baby when she made a video talking about the new memoir written about her mother.

At a point in the video, the woman put down the book as she picked up the baby to give her a warm embrace.

Source: Legit.ng