A video of a little boy singing a gospel song word for word and with an infectious passion has gone viral on social media

As if under the influence of a supernatural force, the kid broke into tongues as he expressed himself in the best way possible

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as people admired the boy's spirited worship of God using song

A little boy has become a viral sensation after he was recorded singing a gospel song passionately.

Like a dramatist, the kid closed his eyes and opened them at intervals while flowing with the song playing in the background.

He sang with great passion. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@joshuawealth_)

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, the kid broke into tongues at some points and appeared to be shedding tears as if being compelled by a supernatural force.

His spirited showcase has earned him the admiration of social media users who described him as a tool in the hand of God.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Amaness said:

"Shivers down my spine! Lord do not replace me... I will worship you forever."

Prisca Fabian said:

"I need to meet this child."

Suzy Kpasa said:

"Lord,may nothing come between u and this pure soul .. Baba."

Ewaade shoppables said:

"Does he minister in church,children or teens church❤️o would like to attend one of his programs if he is going to be ministering."

shola350 said:

"Mathew 14vs14 says ) Jesus went forth, and saw a great multitude, and was moved with compassion toward them, and he healed their sick, you are heal."

@mercyLara40 said:

"See the way ma crying this me when I enter the spiritual realm thank you Jesus."

Oreoluwa Marcus said:

"Just dey play no pray God will open the mouth of babes ....kai may I not be replaced."

Little boy prays for cancer patient

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy prayed for a cancer patient.

The kid identified as Keano alias Anointed Boy is seen in a TikTok video laying a hand on the head of the patient said to be receiving chemotherapy.

Keano prayed that cancer never comes back as he declared the man totally healed by faith. After his prayers which lasted seconds, a lady in the background said an amen. Throughout the prayer, the patient sat in silence.

Source: Legit.ng