Kadel is a man that has a very large family of eight wives and over 50 children, but he is not done yet

The polygamous man who may still add a new wife has now set his sights on building a school to be attended by only his children

His marriage is such that his latest wife is saddled with the responsibility of getting him the next bride

A polygamous man identified as Kadel who married eight wives and has over 50 children is set to construct a school for his children only.

The school will be situated near his house. Afrimax English who reported the man's story said that his reason for this is because the distance between his house and his kids school is a big one.

Kadel happily married eight wives. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax

Source: UGC

Kadel also blamed the cost of getting his kids ot school as another reason for wanting to build them a school.

The teachers will be paid by him. The man lives happily with his wives and has not closed th edoor on adding a new wife.

According ot Afrimax, it is the duty of his latest wife too find him the next woman to marry. The media outlet noted that his women are not jealous of each other and treat all the kids the same way.

Social media reactions

Nephatie said:

"Why the wives look so lost and sad but oh he looks so happy and joyful."

Wendy Mckay said:

"Poverty will make woman do anything, if he's that wealthy why children are wearing tore clothes."

Litchie Litch said:

"I’m sorry for what my ancestors when through, but thankful I wasn’t born in a place where this doesn’t happen. I couldn’t imagine being a young girl being brought in to please this gross man and to be a breeder. I’d rather suffer a fate far worst than being one of many wives."

ChristChrysalisInMahanaim said:

"I hope he adds in some farmland so his family can prosper more and more efficiently...of this situation is done correctly, an empire can form, which is a common goal of this sort of set up."

