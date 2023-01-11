A polygamous man welcomed his 60th child, adding he was not yet done with growing his family's boundaries

Sardar Jan Mohammad Khan Khilji a resident of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan in Pakistan, said he wanted a fourth wife

The 50-year-old doctor asked the government to gift home a bus to take his wives and children on a trip

There is nothing wrong with one being overambitious in life as long as they have the resources to facilitate their dreams.

The 50-year-old man complained about his financial situation. Photo: Daily Star.

A man has become a father for the 60th time as he welcomed a newborn child in the new year 2023.

Sardar Jan Mohammad Khan Khilji was over the moon as he held his newest addition to his ever-growing family.

Looking for another wife

The newborn child was named Haji Khushhal Khan, as reported by The Mirror.

Pakistan-native Sardar harmoniously lives with his three wives and all their children under one roof.

Despite having a trio of companions, the 50-year-old father of 60 is mulling plans for marriage to wed another wife.

Sardar, a doctor by profession says he still wants to add more children to the family and has asked his friends to help him get another wife.

Free bus for family trip

The dad has also asked the government to give him a free bus to take his wives and children for an outing.

The resident of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan noted that the cost of living was very high, making it difficult to provide for his vast family.

"Business has come to a standstill. "The prices of all basic things, including flour, ghee, and sugar have tripled.

For the last three years, all Pakistanis, including the whole world, are facing difficulties, including me," he said.

