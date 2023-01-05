"Imagine What My Husband Did to My Baby": Mother Blows Hot after Seeing Her Daughter on Mannequin's Back
- A married woman has called out her funny husband who tied their baby to the back of a mannequin
- While sharing the video on TikTok, the woman said she stepped out and asked her husband to look after their child
- Her husband in his defence said the baby was disturbing so he decided to keep the baby on a mannequin
A funny video of a Nigerian man tying his baby to the back of a mannequin has kept netizens in stitches.
The man's wife was away for a while and he left their child with her husband to babysit till she returns.
The man however used a wrapper to tie his baby to the mannequin's back because the baby was disturbing him.
He also mentioned that he cannot back a baby by himself and that was why he had to tie it to the available mannequin.
"Kneel down and say will you marry me": Funny little girl asks father to propose to her in hilarious video
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
He applauded the mannequin for doing a great job and went ahead to tease the baby calling her his princess and asking her not to move.
He said:
"So my wife is not around, and she left me with the baby and she's been disturbing me very much. I don't know how to back so I had to back her on this dummy, at least this dummy is doing a great job.
"Hello, my princess. If your mummy comes back ehnn, hope she will not kill me oh. I love you mhuaa. Don't move!! Don't move!! My love !!"
Reacting to the video, his wife shared it on TikTok with the caption:
"Imagine what my husband did to my baby when I was not at home. What kind of a father are you?"
"Don't cry now": Man burst into tears as his little daughter promises to buy him car, funny video causes stir
Social media reactions
Tima Cham wrote:
"Her face be like when mummy comes I will tell her everything."
Mama Banke reacted:
"Poor baby against a cold mannequin."
Naebae commented:
"How did this man get this baby onto the mannequin. The energy he took to do this he could have acc put her on his back."
Domonique added:
"What if the mannequin fall."
User8738233714631 said:
"See how the bby dey look you sef, for her mind she don dey regret staying at home with papa, but you try."
Watch the video below:
Mum ties baby to the back of mannequin
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother identified as Kaotharomowumi on TikTok tried out a trick on her baby and it worked. The woman who felt disturbed by her baby placed the child at the back of a mannequin and held him firmly with a wrapper.
To her surprise, the baby stayed calmly and even smiled at a point. She was so excited that the trick worked. The happy mother shared the video on TikTok and thanked the first person who found out about such tactics to use on a child.
In her words: "Pikin wey say em mama no go sleep. God bless who brought this idea."
Source: Legit.ng