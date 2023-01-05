A married woman has called out her funny husband who tied their baby to the back of a mannequin

While sharing the video on TikTok, the woman said she stepped out and asked her husband to look after their child

Her husband in his defence said the baby was disturbing so he decided to keep the baby on a mannequin

A funny video of a Nigerian man tying his baby to the back of a mannequin has kept netizens in stitches.

The man's wife was away for a while and he left their child with her husband to babysit till she returns.

Dad ties baby to the back of mannequin Photo Credit: @onyinye3/TikTok

The man however used a wrapper to tie his baby to the mannequin's back because the baby was disturbing him.

He also mentioned that he cannot back a baby by himself and that was why he had to tie it to the available mannequin.

He applauded the mannequin for doing a great job and went ahead to tease the baby calling her his princess and asking her not to move.

He said:

"So my wife is not around, and she left me with the baby and she's been disturbing me very much. I don't know how to back so I had to back her on this dummy, at least this dummy is doing a great job.

"Hello, my princess. If your mummy comes back ehnn, hope she will not kill me oh. I love you mhuaa. Don't move!! Don't move!! My love !!"

Reacting to the video, his wife shared it on TikTok with the caption:

"Imagine what my husband did to my baby when I was not at home. What kind of a father are you?"

Social media reactions

Tima Cham wrote:

"Her face be like when mummy comes I will tell her everything."

Mama Banke reacted:

"Poor baby against a cold mannequin."

Naebae commented:

"How did this man get this baby onto the mannequin. The energy he took to do this he could have acc put her on his back."

Domonique added:

"What if the mannequin fall."

User8738233714631 said:

"See how the bby dey look you sef, for her mind she don dey regret staying at home with papa, but you try."

Watch the video below:

Mum ties baby to the back of mannequin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother identified as Kaotharomowumi on TikTok tried out a trick on her baby and it worked. The woman who felt disturbed by her baby placed the child at the back of a mannequin and held him firmly with a wrapper.

To her surprise, the baby stayed calmly and even smiled at a point. She was so excited that the trick worked. The happy mother shared the video on TikTok and thanked the first person who found out about such tactics to use on a child.

In her words: "Pikin wey say em mama no go sleep. God bless who brought this idea."

