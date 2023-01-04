A heartwarming video shared on TikTok shows a little girl dancing for her twin sister at a hospital

According to their mum, the sick girl had a bad day and her twin sister tried her best to put a smile on her face again

In a video, the little girl sweetly danced for her twin sister and netizens found the video so beautiful to watch

A doting mother has shared a video showing how her beautiful twin daughter entertained her sister at a hospital.

In the short but heartwarming clip, the girl was seen dancing for her twin sister just to make her happy.

Little girl dances for twin sister Photo Credit: @furtadofamily06/TikTok

Source: UGC

According to the mum, the little girl was taken to the hospital for a check-up and she felt sad as she waited for the doctor to arrive.

Her doting sister then decided to dance for her twin just to bring her out of her sad mood.

The sick twin sat on a couch with her arms folded as she watched her sister dance for her with a sweet smile on her face.

Their mom said while sharing the clip:

"She danced for her twin sister while she was waiting for the doctor. Her twin sister had a bad day yesterday."

Social media reactions:

Patiencegyamfi183 said:

"Twins God let this beautiful blessings visit me one day in Jesus mighty name."

Gloriaowusudarkwa wrote:

"Oh my Goddess, I love twin girls, they are so cute."

Preshy added:

"She got her sis back, ahh the bond is so strong."

Vuitton 2 reacted:

"That's cute."

user4351434411960 added:

"So lovely. God I have twins next."

@Muniru Realb commented:

"May I have such kids."

@ngalamejuniorpie@carter said:

"That's what we love to see love amount siblings."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng