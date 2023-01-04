A video shared on TikTok app captures a pretty little girl weeping at a salon while her hair was being made

In the trending video, the little girl kept the hollandia yoghurt and biscuit that was given to her aside and cried

However, hours after struggling with the stylist, she smiled and showed off the final look of her beautiful hair

A little girl has stirred hilarious reactions on TikTok after showing off her hair despite her painful encounter with the hairstylist.

At the beginning part of a trending video on TikTok, the little girl cried bitterly as the hairstylist braided her hair.

Little girl flaunts new hair Photo Credit: @prettyloner81/TikTok

Source: UGC

The girl had kept the hollandia yoghurt and biscuit that was given to her aside while she cried out of pain at the salon.

However, at the end of the video, the little girl happily showed off her beautiful hair and posed stylishly for a video.

She flipped her head from side to side and smiled awkwardly while posing in the video shared on TikTok.

Social media reactions

Smilingsuccess wrote:

"She still get mind dey form fine girl."

Rosebooty said:

"Oh no o that pain is too much for her forget the smile."

Itz Nessa commented:

'The tin funny my sister dey say nah wickedness the next mins she see say the girl dey slay."

Titilola reacted:

"This one dey cry dey keep head, unlike my sister."

SLAY added:

"Girl was fighting for her life."

Ama_cherry commented:

"They’ll cry like it’s the end of the world but after you finish."

@Anna van dijk said:

"This was literally me when I was younger and at the end I was happy af."

Daniella replied:

"Me as a child and now still."

Mimiwords1 wrote:

"See Person wey I dey pity."

Little girl fights with hairdresser at salon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little Nigerian girl has become a topic of discussion on social media following her attitude at a salon. The girl's parents had taken their beautiful daughter to a salon to have her hair done.

However, on getting to the salon, the little girl cried bitterly and resisted all attempts by the hairdresser to make her hair. A trending video shared by @traditionalweddingng on Instagram, showed the girl fighting with her stylist. At one point, she ran off to the door but was held back.

Nerocakesworld_decor commented: "My daughter own pass this one I just carry my mind put for mouth go cut the hair I can't come and die because I wan plait hair. When she reach 4 to 5yrs will continue but now let me hold my sanity in check."

Source: Legit.ng