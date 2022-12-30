A little girl could not control her excitement after her room was redesigned and decorated by 'Santa'

In the heartwarming clip, her mother led her to the room and she got so overwhelmed with emotions after entering inside

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with several people thanking the little girl's parents

A beautiful little girl always desired to have her room designed as a mature place suitable for grown-ups.

She informed her parents about her wish and they decided to surprise her with it, but the little girl believed it was 'Santa'.

Little girl gets new room from Santa Photo Credit: @chynadoll224/TikTok

In the sweet video, she was led by her room into her newly designed room and the little girl expressed her gratitude to Santa for making her happy.

In the sweet clip, she jumped around the room with joy and even laid on the bed. She was so grateful.

Social media reactions

@rosettarichardso317637 said:

"You are the best mom."

@theamaritatum wrote:

"Omggg the little couch and table I can’ttttt."

@asholee101 reacted:

"Where did you get the bed from? It’s so cute! My daughter would love it!"

@amercedes.23 said:

"It the fact that when she scream of happiness the dog was happy too. So sweet love it."

@williambuckley20 reacted:

"You are such awesome parents this made my day thanks so much for sharing your Daughter is adorable and so smart."

@dreamingprotagonist added:

"When she flipped the rainbow switch I smiled so biggg omg."

Watch the video below:

