A Nigerian lady who loved the achievements she and her partner got in 2022 made a TikTok video about them

Showing the photos of three beautiful mansions, the lady said that God gave them the buildings in six months

Many people who thought there was more to her story asked her to show them how to make her family's kind of wealth

A Nigerian lady, @Kizzbeauty, has gone online to thank God for the beautiful mansions God gave she and her hubby in the space of six months.

Using TikTok slide video, she uploaded photos of the houses as she labelled the structures in the order they built them.

Many wanted to know the couple's source of wealth. Photo source: TikTok/@Kizzbeauty

Lady celebrated her family's 3 new houses

While she never revealed how the projects were done, the lady gave all glory to God as people questioned what she and her partner do for a living.

Her post was met with mixed reactions from those who congratulated her and social media users who could not believe her story.

Watch her TikTok video here.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with close to 8,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@James said:

"Make Una leave amazing God tell us where Una Dey see this money."

@Dammy_glitz said:

"Our God of sign and wonder no Dey taya for miracle me and my ex is opening our 26th house tomorrow."

@Obioha_Godwin said:

"Make una share update jaree, this one no be amazing God oo."

@HumbleQueen190 said:

"Some people dey think say na fake like, that you can't do it does not mean that another person can't :100::ok_hand: I tap from your blessings Odogwu Wife."

@user2806749852760vivian said:

"Congratulations. I taped from you."

@pearl90 said:

"Abeg where una dey see this money? Congratulations to you and yours."

@ngozigrace620 said:

"Abeg tell me location make I go do my own photos shoot."

@EMPEE ENTERPRISES001 said:

"Congratulations. Please, show us way oooo."

@comfirmlegit said:

"Efcc is coming."

Young Nigerian millionaire showed off mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian millionaire, @bansi342, who did not publicly revealed what he does for a living showed the mansion he was able to build.

Sharing a video online, the young man rated having a house over spending millions on cars. He filmed his new compound that had just a bike parked inside.

In another clip, the young man said that he is satisfied with the way he has spent his money. He furnished the house with tasteful pieces that speak of massive wealth.

