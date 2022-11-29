A Nigerian girl, Aishat, who is working towards being a very good hairstylist, has shown what she is capable of after two months of mentorship

In a video shared by her instructor, the kid worked like a professional on a person's hair, and the amazing result got people talking

Many people did not agree with the low mark Aishat's instructor gave her, saying that the girl was better than many out there

A hairdressing instructor, @mydegold6, shared a video of one of her apprentices and people were amazed by the kid's skill.

In the TikTok video, the kid worked on another girl's hair. Before she got to work, the girl showed Aishat a sample of the style she wanted.

Many people on social media scored Aishat's skill high. Photo source: TikTok/@mydegold6

Nigerian kid shows off braiding skill

In a smooth transition, the result of the kid's styling skill was shown as she replicated the same design on her client's head.

People disagreed with the instructor scoring her 4/10, saying the kid really outdid herself. @mydegold6 explained that she scored her low because she wants her to be the best hairstylist.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 69,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Favour Iruoma said:

"Wicked teacher, 100/100 pls."

She explained:

"Am only trying my best to make her the best hairstylist ever just 2 month learning she did this, her cutting is not yet smooth."

latimabeauty said:

"Y 4/10. She did a good job."

saadat joy said:

"I rate her 6 / 10 she will be perfect soon."

Yulen Zuwaira said:

"100 /10 for me.if i can plate like that i will open my shop immediately."

Pabos Pabos said:

"Not 10 people she’s grading her in a way she can do better. Maybe a 7, since some of the cornrows are not straight/neat."

Girl defeats women in hairdressing contest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a 13-year-old girl in a styling competition with women old enough to be her mother stirred reactions online.

In a short TikTok video, the kid confidently portioned bunches of hair into her hand as she weaved through them with such amazing dexterity.

As she worked with speed, she never thought twice about her move before executing them while battling against time.

