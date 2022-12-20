A video of a Nigerian police officer going about his duty with much joy has been appreciated by a young lady

The lady who gave him a monetary gift said that a year ago, she recorded the man dancing while directing traffic

Many people who watched the lady honour the officer said that they know the man and he is always happy

A Nigerian lady, @twanation, has made a video of a police officer who always discharges his duty with much happiness.

In making a video, the lady said that she first recorded the man exactly a year ago while was dancing. She stated that the man's actions put a big smile on her face.

Many people said the lady did a good thing by giving the man money. Photo source: TikTok/@twanation

Officer rewarded for his dedication to service

A year after, the lady drove through the same place, saying that she would like to appreciate the man's dedication to service.

When her car got close to him, she blessed the officer with some money. Many people who know the man attested to his amiable attitude.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

elzbeth24 said:

"I watch it and a big smile was on my face, his smile Is so cute may God keep blessing him and may his smile be endless."

Blessing said:

"His nickname is EBA at akure."

pappywells said:

"You must sabi this man for Akure."

lade2296 said:

"Dat Eba in Akure he is always dancing to control around oja oba. He is loved."

Adebola E said:

"I like the man. I knw him. He is very humble and funny."

Mariah said:

"I know this man in Akure always lively still saw him on Saturday dancing. I call him the dancing officer."

Another Nigerian officer celebrated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a traffic warden, Oloyede Temitope, was celebrated for his selfless service and how he goes about his work without fuss.

In April 2021, Oloyede was picked as the Splash FM Hero of the month. In a video interview done by Ayo Adams, the officer said he sees himself as a servant to the people.

The officer is popular in Ibadan where he directs traffic along the custom-secretariat road in the city. A resident, Abdulmumin Adebiyi, said the man corrects erring motorists in love without looking for a way to fleece them of money.

Source: Legit.ng