After spending three weeks in Europe, a Nigerian man returned to his house to a rude awakening

He found out that his cupboard containing foodstuffs like noodles, spices, rice, eggs and beans was empty

It turned out that his female cleaner pulled a fast one on him at a time he wasn't financially buoyant

A Nigerian journalist, Joey Akan, has stunned netizens after he narrated an ordeal he had with his female cleaner.

Joey said he travelled to Europe and returned after three weeks to an empty house. It turned out that his cleaner had taken all his foodstuff, including two full cartons of noodles, rice, beans and spices.

The journalist said that he was pained about what he saw as he returned from the trip broke. He eventually fired the cleaner immediately for her action. His story shared on Twitter reads:

''Went to Europe, returned after 3 weeks and my cleaner had emptied my entire pantry.

"Two full cartons of noodles, empty. Eggs gone. Rice, beans, garri, butter, spices, canned foods, everything.

"And I returned broke to an empty house. It pained me, so I let her go immediately."

Social media reactions

@chily_drip said:

"If you’re traveling for that long, why leave your key with your maid? My cousin did the same thing. Me, naturally I’m very protective of my space. I no go drop key for any maid abeg."

@AllStackDev said:

"Told one to clean the house, i will be coming back the next day… madam clean the house the next day slept inside and finished all my goodies i got from my work place, saying the her baby was crying so she gave it to her to stop crying like everything eatable was gone."

@Sckallywags said:

"This thing and peoples take on it is too funny. When we hear that a domestic help has robbed and murdered their principal. It didn’t start one day, it started from overlooking theft of fuel and other petty instances. A theif of a penny is a theif of a pound!"

@_MrsMalaprop said:

"I was teaching my niece this culture of taking permission before touching someone else's thing irrespective of your relationship with them, it shocked her the first time I sought her permission to use her laptop and when she sees me take permission from my sister to take her..."

@SegunOladejo_ said:

"Nigerians are too entitled. People will be telling you its just food and you should have let her be. That's how it always start. We don't know boundaries because we perceive the person as being richer."

@damidelicacies said:

"Always set boundaries for people working with and for you. I don't even know where manners has gone. People go to work for other people and eat what they like? This is."

Man shares romantic text he got from his cleaner who is an older lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had shared online the romantic texthis cleaner, an older lady, sent him.

While stating that he was confused, Toba said he thought he was helping her by providing a job, extra pay and not complaining when foodstuffs, as well as other edibles, go missing in the kitchen after her cleaning.

He blamed himself for the text, stating that being nice can be stupid in most cases. In the text, the smitten house cleaner said she cannot continue to die in silence as her love for him is troubling her mind.

The older woman said she loved everything about him and that he should find a place in his mind to place her.

Source: Legit.ng