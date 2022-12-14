Malian couple Halima Cissé and her husband Kader Arby, have broken the world record with their nonuplets

Halima Cissé's little angels broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth and survived

The five girls and four boys were delivered by Caesarean section and have finally returned to Mali, their home country

May 4, 2021, will forever be etched in the hearts of a Malian couple whose world changed after the delivery of their nine babies at once.

Halima Cissé and Kader Arby's children are five girls and four boys. Photo: UK Daily News.

Mother got world attention

When Halima Cissé and her husband Kader Arby a sailor with the Mali Navy got pregnant, getting worldwide attention was not their goal as a family unit.

It was undeniably an exceptional birth as the nine babies born through a C-section were born prematurely and they all survived.

It was a hands-on-deck affair and when the Malian doctors couldn't handle the heat they thought it best to send the expectant mother to Morocco, BBC reports.

Delivery in Morocco

When she was first flown out it was a matter of life and death for both Halima and her little tots who hadn't even been born yet.

The Malian doctors stabilised her and then had her transferred to Morocco so that she and all her babies could survive.

The doctors believed the babies were seven in number and they shocked them when they turned out to be nine in number on the day of the Caesarean section.

The couple with their nine little babies. Photo: Peter Allen.

After the delivery, the mother and her 9 cubs lived in a convalescent home.

Convalescent home in Morroco

They stayed in a convalescent home in Morocco so that they could be properly monitored and looked after by the doctors and nurses.

It is not every day that a mother gives birth and goes home with nine kids.

Arby, their father used to come and visit occasionally as he had to also take care of their first daughter Soda, who remained home in Timbuktu when Cissé was flown out.

Nonuplet's homecoming

The mother of ten children didn't imagine this is how her life would turn out.

The government of Mali sent a delegation to welcome home and receive the family as it will take nine people to help them during and after the flight until they are home safely.

On the phone Sunday, December 11, 2022, the couple told UK Daily News:

"We are very happy to finally be able to return to Mali together."

The nonuplets after being received by the delegation were given a certificate from the Guinness Book of Records.

