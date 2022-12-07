The BBC has released its yearly list of 100 women who have impacted positively in their chosen fields of endeavour

A look a the long list published on Tuesday, December 6, shows that three Nigerians were featured in this year's edition

Nigerian women on the BBC 100 Women 2022 are Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, Ibijoke Faborode, and Nigeria-American-born Ifeoma Ozoma

Three Nigerian women of influence have been named among the BBC's 100 Women 2022.

The list, which is released yearly, showcases women of impact who have made headlines in the period under reference.

The BBC 100 Women also brings to the limelight women who are doing great things and who may not have been reported in a deserving way by the media.

This year's list was published on Tuesday, December 6, and it celebrates women from diverse fields, including sports, the arts, leadership, advocacy, politics, and many more.

Three Nigerian women on BBC's 100 Women 2022

The BBC listed three women from Nigeria as having impacted their areas of endeavour.

1. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo

Professor Joy Ngozi Ezeilo is the founding director of the Women Aid Collective (WACOL).

According to the BBC, Professor Ezeilo has, through WACOL:

"Provided free legal aid and shelter to 60,000 vulnerable women in Nigeria."

She was nominated by novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who wrote of the law professor:

“Professor Ezeilo has impacted many lives through the provision of free legal aid to the poor, especially to women and girls whose human rights have been violated.”

2. Ibijoke Faborode, Nigeria

Another Nigerian woman who is part of the BBC's 100 Women 2022 is Ibijoke Faborode.

A political activist, Ibijoke advocates for more women participation in politics in Nigeria through ElectHER.

According to the BBC:

"Her organisation works to bridge inequality gaps in political representation and has engaged more than 2,000 women in politics across Africa.

"With the #Agender35 campaign, her organisation is directly backing 35 women running for local or federal office in the 2023 general election, providing human and financial resources."

3. Ifeoma Ozoma

Although listed in the BBC's 100 Women 2022 as American, Ifeoma Ozoma has Nigerian roots as her parents are Nigerians.

She is an activist who against out about discrimination in the workplace. Ozoma became widely known after breaching her non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to accuse her former employer Pinterest of gender and race discrimination.

The BBC says:

"She became the co-sponsor of the Silenced No More Act, which allows every worker in California to share information about discrimination or harassment regardless of signing an NDA. Pinterest carried out a workplace review following Ozoma’s allegations and said it supports the legislation."

