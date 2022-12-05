A man has posted a video of what a room looked like after the tenant who occupied it relocated to another place

From the TikTok video posted on December 1 by Mike, it could be seen that the tenant left the room looking very neat

TikTok users have applauded the tenant who was said to have lived in the house for 9 years before moving

TikTok users are heaping praises on a tenant who renovated a room before moving out.

The video capturing the posh-looking apartment was posted on December 1 by Mike who appears to be the owner of the house.

Mike expressed joy that the apartment looks neat and posh after the last occupier left.

Tenant goes viral for renovating apartment before moving

From the video, it could be seen that the house looks so nicely arranged with all the facilities looking intact.

The tenant was said to have lived in the apartment for nine years. The video of the apartment has gone viral on TikTok and got many reactions.

At the moment, the video has received over 7.3 million views, more than 410k likes, and close to 10k comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Kobor said:

"Make sure you take pictures because this was the last tenant you ever find like this."

@user5180146817987 said:

"I rented once before I was lucky enough to buy a house. Left it spotless. I never understood people who leave disasters. My mom taught me better."

@MarHoffman66 commented:

"I leave my apartments better than It was when I arrived."

@Cherry Poppins said:

"Is this not the norm? I have always left a rental clean."

@Jesse379.357 Jesse said:

"I always vacate a place like that. Showing gratitude."

@RL_Proper reacted:

"How rare. Lucky landlord."

@Sharon said:

"That's how I always leave the places I move from."

