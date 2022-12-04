A mother has shared a video of the condition she found her little son after sending him on a vacation

The Nigerian mum revealed that she had sent her son to the village to stay with his grandma for a while

After staying with his loving grandma, the little boy changed visibly and his mum shared the funny video on TikTok

A Nigerian mother identified as @glittersantos1 on TikTok has shared a hilarious video of her little son.

The surprised mum revealed that she had sent her baby on a vacation to be with his grandmother.

Grandma babysits little boy Photo Credit: @glittersantos1/TikTok

Source: UGC

She shared a video showing how her son looked before she sent him off to the village to be with his granny.

However, after the vacation, she returned to see her son playing happily with kids outside the compound.

She also shared a hilarious compilation of the drastic changes she noticed in the little kid. Netizens asked her to be happy that his hair was not cut off by his granny.

Social media reactions

@joiblizzy said:

"U have luck dem didn’t barb his hair."

@ore_couture wrote:

"That’s how odogwu plays. Only legends will understand."

@zamorah92 stated:

"Your baby is lucky o grandma didn’t tie his legs to the chair."

@joycejoyce199 remarked:

"Fine bobo."

@riberry11 added:

"They really took care of him oo you get luck."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares video of her son after sending him to village

Source: Legit.ng