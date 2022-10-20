A very talented Nigerian kid has been sighted using great rap skills to impress people in his street

Clutching an MP3 player, the talented boy moved his lips in a very fast way, producing amazing lyrics

His rap skills have been likened to those of popular Nigerian freestyler, Dandizzy while some call him Tupac Shakur

An incredibly talented Nigerian boy has wowed social media users with his rap skills.

In a short video posted on TikTok by @preshymega, the skilled kid took the people around him by storm with how fast he could freestyle.

The boy rapped with incredible skills and confidence. Photo credit: TikTok/@preshymega.

Source: UGC

With an MP3 player in his hands, he went off like Tupac Shakur and produced breathe-taking lyrics.

Other's compared him to viral Nigerian freestyler, Dandizzy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The boy's name is not immediately clear, but he has gone viral and become very popular among social media users.

Nigerian record labels should sign him

Some people on TikTok are already asking music executives like Don Jazzy, and Olamide Baddo to locate the kid and sign him.

The contend that he has a great talent that must not be allowed to go to waste.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Silvernus said:

"Second Dandizzy."

@user6513165738785 commented:

"Nigeria my country is really blessed when you think say e don finish na now e start. Omo see raw talent na."

@tonytonerobennett said:

"This one don blow like this, just spread the vibe."

@VP said:

"This guy good abeg do something."

@preciousmunllaboi said:

"How can I get to him and feature him in my new release?"

@user8777669321198 said:

"Nice one I pray you meet your destiny helper."

Boy produces sweet music for Nigerian socialite, Emoney on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian boy named Igbo Boy Space took to the streets to produce a powerful song for Emoney to mark his birthday.

The boy who is incredibly talented mesmerised his audience with amazing rap skills that later went viral.

He was rapping alongside other boys and they were all putting on school uniforms. His skills attracted huge praise and admiration form netizens who called on record labels to help him grow and become a star.

Source: Legit.ng