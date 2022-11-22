A Nigerian man has shared the testimony of how God healed him from a debilitating illness that would have ended his life

In a video posted on TikTok, the man named Solo Akinsanya said he suddenly fell ill after attending his friend's wedding

Solo landed in a hospital and series of tests shows that he had colon cancer as his situation got worse and he passed out

A Nigerian man, Solo Akinsanya who passed through hell has testified to the goodness of God in his life.

In a shocking testimonial video posted on TikTok, the man narrated how he suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the hospital.

The man has said he passed through a lot of pains before God intervened. Photo credit: TikTok/@soloakinsanya.

Source: UGC

He siad he passed through excruciating pains that suggested something very serious is happening to his body.

He pulled through the pains

It got bad and some hospitals even rejected him when he was in a pitiable condition. According to him, he even literally died because of excess loss of blood.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Finally at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospita, LUTH, the man said a colonoscopy was carried out and it was confirmed that he had colon cancer.

But he said God healed him from all that and a repeat tests shows that the cancer was gone. Doctors were said to have been shocked.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from social media users

@georginaibeh said:

"What God cannot do, does not exist!"

@eveify said:

"Glory to Jesus!!!!!!!! Indeed what God cannot do does not exist."

@misslisa___007 reacted:

"Your testimony shall remain permanent in Jesus name."

@lauryella said:

"What GOD cannot do does not exist. God’s Grace was indeed upon him. LORD only u deserve all the praise. Amen."

@1fabulous_gall said: "If there is a man who can pray. There is a God who can answer. What God cannot do does not exis."

Man brought to mortuary shows signs of life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some mortuary attendants noticed that a man who was brought to them was still alive.

In a video that went viral on social media, the attendants drew back and wouldn't touch the fellow.

The video elicited knocks from social media users who berated the hospital that pronounced the fellow dead.

Source: Legit.ng