A man who has been living in Japan since 2010 has finally returned home to see his mother and it was such a sweet surprise

His mother did not know that the man was coming, so she was rightly shocked when she saw him and his family

The TikTok video which captured the moment was posted by Aniya Sade and it has gone viral and gathered over 390k likes

TikTokers are reacting emotionally to a video of a man who returned home from Japan after 12 years.

In an emotionally charged video posted on the platform by Aniya Sade, the man walked in on his mother unexpectedly.

The mum was so emotional when her son returned from Japan after 12 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@_badgalnini_.

Source: UGC

The video lasted about 2 minutes 39 seconds and it shows how the mother reacted in joy after seeing her son.

Man brings his family from Japan to see his mother

What made the reunion so special is that the man brought his wife and children to see his mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His mother was thrown off balance the moment she sighted them. She went on to hug them one after the other.

Sharing the video, Aniya wrote:

"Due to some unforeseen circumstances and COVID my brother hasn’t been able to bring his entire family home. He surprised my mom, she thought I came home for my birthday photoshoot and was greeted by her grandkids."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@kenwal said:

"She was like who them kids talking to lol."

@Monica reacted:

"Why didn’t you run after her like the Maury camera man?!"

@Summer Smith said:

"The way she hugged the wife like she missed her too but it was their first time meeting. That was so sweet."

@One21Seven reacted:

"12 years is a long time wow."

@Golden1_35 said:

"Oh she finna SPOIL THEM."

@Ali said:

"Okay I burst into tears when she gave the wife a big hug and said nice to meet you. I don’t think the wife expected a deep embrace like that."

Family jubilates as their son returns from USA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who works with the US Army returned home after six years.

In a video that circulated online, the man's family was surprised the moment he entered the home.

His father was so emotional as he hugged his son in joy.

Source: Legit.ng