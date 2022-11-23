A mum could not control her joy when her daughter who has lived abroad returned home to surprise her

The sweet moment was captured in a touching TikTok video posted by Mister Cee on Wednesday, November 23

The happy mum hugged her daughter with a lot of joy which has made a lot of TikTok users emotional

A video of a mum welcoming her daughter home after missing her for a long time has gone viral on TikTok.

According to the video which was posted on Wednessday, November 23, by Mister Cee, the young lady returned from abroad.

The lady returned to the country to surprise her mother. Photo credit: TikTok/@itz_mr_cee.

She did not let her mother know that she was coming back home, so it was a pleasant surprise for the woman.

Lady returns from abroad to surprise her mother

The lady's mother was standing at the gate of their house when she saw her from afar and started to jubilate.

The happy mum ran from the gate of the house into the compound. She then ran back and hugged her daughter in uncontrollable joy.

The video has made a lot of people emotional on TikTok as they took to the comment section to express themselves.

Reactions from TikTok users

@alexandercubes0 said:

"Mama where you dey run go? Come hug your daughter nah."

@Mandu reacted:

"This is beautiful my sister. To have a mother is very special gift in this life."

@Sedes Chidera said:

"It's her reaction for me."

@nwamakaprescy reacted:

"Mummy live long for us. I miss mine."

@userGoddess Charity said:

"Beautiful feeling."

@jboii pine commented:

"I miss my mum hmnnnn keep resting lovely mum."

@Prisca Pedro793 said:

"Mama never expected it at all."

@adionyeuchechukwu said:

"Omo see me crying. This moment is special."

@Cassey commented:

"And God just took mine and am wondering if there's another home more than what we had over there to make me miss her over here every day. It's well shaa."

