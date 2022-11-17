A smart 11-year-old schoolboy has beaten geniuses, Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking in an IQ test

The brilliant boy who scored 160 in a Mansa test said his friends at school are always telling him he's very smart

According to him, he wanted to test himself by taking the IQ quiz, and he feels so proud of his result

An 11-year-old Leeds schoolboy, Yusuf Shah, got a very impressive score on a Mensa IQ test that he took recently.

Yusuf was reported to have beaten geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking after hitting 162 in the test.

11-year-old boy beats Albert Einstein Photo Credit: Dailymail

An excited Yusuf visited Nando's for a meal with his parents and two younger brothers Zaki and Khalid, to celebrate his overwhelming feat.

"Everyone at school thinks I am very smart and I have always wanted to know if I was in the top two per cent of the people who take the test. It feels special to have a certificate for me and about me", Yusuf said.

Speaking further, Yusuf told Dailymail that he hopes to study mathematics at Cambridge or Oxford. According to the smart boy, he loves doing anything that stimulates his brain.

When he is not studying, the maths genius enjoys sudokus and solving Rubik's cubes.

Yusuf began handling Rubik's cubes in January after he loved one at his friend's house and by the end of the month, was able to solve cubes of all difficulties with ease.

Meet intelligent 2-year-old genius

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Omphile Tswai might still be in nappies and a couple of years away from Grade 1, but the two-year-old is already intellectually far beyond his age.

The Mabopane toddler can read, write and identify geometric shapes and he's only turning three-years-old on July 27. According to IOL, Tswai can write the entire alphabet, along with words associated with each letter. He started with 'apple' for A and went all the way to 'zebra' for the letter Z.

Lebogang Tswai, the young genius' mother, said her child is a perfectionist whose curiosity contributes to his eagerness to learn. The 39-year-old mom added that he has an amazing memory and an extensive vocabulary, but his feelings are easily hurt because Tswai is a "sensitive" child. His brother, 24-year-old Katlego Tswai, said they realised Tswai was different when he showed no interest in playing with other kids.

