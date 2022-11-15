A young lady has shared a short video that captures how very excited her dog was to see its lover in the neighbourhood

The show of great excitement between both dogs was an amazing thing to watch as the pets snuggled to each other

Many people who watched the video said it would be lovely if their lovers were as expressive as the dogs

A young lady, @itumeleng_belinda, in a video revealed that she allowed her dog to decide where it wants to be walked to.

Seconds into the video, she realised that the dog was taking her to meet its girlfriend, another dog that was a couple of houses away.

The dogs were very excited to see each other again. Photo source: TikTok/@itumeleng_belinda

Dogs excited to see each other

When the dog got to the building housing the other dog, her pet screamed until the occupant came out and called out his dog, telling the pet her "boyfriend" was around.

The moment the two dogs saw each other was amazing. They kept galloping to show they are best friends. The lady's dog never wanted to leave after the meeting was done.

Dog danced to song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short and funny video of a dog that could not stop dancing when it heard music playing out of a shop gathered hundreds of reactions.

In the clip shared by @lowrider_33, the dog was passing by a shop when it suddenly got hooked by the music coming from a big speaker.

It stood at the entrance and was wagging its tail in tune to the beat of the song. A passerby had to stop to see what was going on. He was surprised.

