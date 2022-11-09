A Nigerian lady recently took her mother's hair worth a whooping N2 million without her consent

When her mother found out, she tackled her via WhatsApp and she confessed that the wig is with her in the UK

Reacting to her daughter's revelation, the heartbroken woman begged her daughter to return the wig

A mother was left heartbroken after her daughter took her hair to the United Kingdom without informing her.

In a conversation between the mother and daughter, the lady confessed that she took the hair to the United Kingdom.

Mum pained as daughter takes her N2 million wig Photo Credit: @king_niitaah/TikTok

The pained mother lamented that she got the wig for about N2 million and begged her daughter to return it to her.

"This hair is Funmi hair. This hair is N2 million if you see it. This is Funmi hair. I beg you in the name of God the Father, son and holy spirit, give me this hair abeg. I no wan hear story for this hair. It is not ordinary weavon."

Sharing her convo with her mum, the lady said:

"Y'all I took my mum's wig. Why's she making it look like I took heaven?"

Social media reactions

@cisca_blaq said:

"Please return that hair. No give mumsy headache.

@thefavour1 wrote:

"At this point I think all mum’s are the same. Your mum is even calm my mum for don curse me finish."

@tasha_of_c0l0r stated:

"She called the holy trinity."

@shatou73 reacted:

"Girl lets see the wig. We need to DHL it back to Nigeria."

@yetty_perry1 added:

"Mumsy keep emphasizing on Funmi hair."

Watch the video below:

