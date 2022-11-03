A beautiful little girl was dressed up like Moana the moment she was watching the epic Disney movie at home

She became very excited when she saw Moana, her look-alike cartoon character approaching in her boat on the TV screen

The video which was shared on TikTok by Fatima Flatt has impressed a lot of hearts who agree that the two look alike

A baby girl who looks like the Disney cartoon character, Moana, got very excited when she saw her in the movie.

In the impressive clip posted on TikTok by Fatima Flatt, the girl focused on the TV screen with undivided attention.

The girl looks like Moana, the cartoon character in Disney movie. Photo credit: TikTok/@fatimaflatt.

Source: UGC

She was watching the epic Moana at home, but her excitement about her favourite character attracted attention.

She looks like Moana

Interestingly, she was dressed up in the same costume as Moana in the Disney movie.

The cute girl was spotting the epic skirt and red top that Moana is known for. As soon as she saw her approaching in her boat, she became joyous.

Her reaction has been described as totally priceless. Some of the people who commented on the video has even said the girl should audition for a movie role.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user4564818108821

"Moana is watching herself on television. The girl is so cute."

@El Padre said:

"This movie is strictly made for her!"

@Toni commented:

"Me throwing my contraceptive pills in the bin! Omg she's adorable."

@__phyllis.k reacted:

"Chubby Goodness is making me feel like watching Moana. Love from Ghana."

@user2341270467246 said:

"She really looks like Moana."

@Hassanat reacted:

"The original Moana."

@Nicole Kamenwa said:

"She needs a pet chicken."

@Akosua Aniwaa commented:

"The love for Moana alone."

@PapaJai commented:

"She is the real Moana, watching herself."

@AmaMims said:

"She’s practising for her Disney audition."

Source: Legit.ng