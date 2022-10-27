A mother has shared an adorable video of her baby bump shortly after giving birth to beautiful twin babies

A heartwarming video also showed her at the hospital when she was still expecting her twin babies

Social media users have gushed over the beauty of the twin babies and some wished to get such a blessing

A beautiful mother has stunned people online after showing off her protruding baby bump.

A throwback video first showed the new mother at the hospital when she was still expecting her child.

Shortly after delivery, she took photos of her twin babies whose beauty made netizens wish to birth twins.

Social media reactions

@iammarybennett said:

"Wow!!! Congratulations. So beautiful! Congratulations."

@dollface895 wrote:

"You looked this good in labour. Wow."

@brendaratliff189 stated:

"I did not look that good on labour and delivery!"

@marylmercey commented:

"When the mindest so like I'm gonna be a mommy to one then... boom."

Mum of twins shares throwback video of her baby bump

Source: Legit.ng