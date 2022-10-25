A young Malawian lady has pulled out her university certificate and set it on fire after failing to find a job

In a live TikTok video, Bridget Thapwile Soko sang and mocked those who failed to give her a job four years after she graduated

Meanwhile, Desmond Bikoko, the president of Exploits University where Bridget bagged the degree reacted swiftly, saying it has been revoked

Bridget Thapwile Soko, a Malawian lady who bagged a degree in Business Administration has publicly set the certificate on fire.

She got frustrated as she failed to find a job four years after she graduated from Exploits University, Malawi.

Bridget graduated from Exploits University with a degree in Business Administration. Photo credit: TikTok/@Bridget Thapwile Soko

In a live TikTok video, the young lady sang and mocked everyone who failed to offer her job opportunities or to even invite her for interviews.

She said it is better for her to burn the degree and keep her marriage certificate. Voices heard in the video suggested that people were around her and were probably in shock.

Exploits University reacts to her action

Meanwhile, the school where she graduate has offered a swift reaction after news of the Bridget's action went viral.

According to the president of Exploit University, Desmond Bikoko, the lady acted to ridicule the school.

In a letter written on October 21, the school condemned her action and went on to withdraw the certificate.

The letter reads in part:

“We have learnt with disappointment that you recorded a video clip burning a degree that we awarded to you upon completion of your studies with Exploits University and posted on social media.

“It is our interpretation that you did this to disgrace and tarnish the image of the university. “The university is therefore revoking the degree of business administration awarded to you. Our decision will also be made public through the media.

“Consequently, you are no longer a graduate of Exploits University and as such your degree certificate is invalidated with immediate effect.”

Watch the video below:

