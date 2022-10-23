A Nigerian lady posted screenshots of the whopping sum of N700k someone sent her as early 2022 Christmas gift

The huge alert received by Zuby has generated frenzied reactions on TikTok as she declared that she is the first to get an Xmas gift in 2022

Reactions have trailed the short clip with some TikTokers accusing her of putting people under intense pressure

A Nigerian lady has said she is the first person to receive a Christmas gift in 2022.

Zuby stormed TikTok and posted screenshots of the alerts that entered her phone on October 21, 2022.

Zuby said she officially the first girl to receive a Christmas gift in 2022. Photo credit: TikTok/@zuby355 and PeopleImages/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The alert has an interesting description as the person who sent her the money pleaded with her not to disturb him again till 2023.

According to the alert, the money is from someone named Eze Isaac Chibuzor to Loveth Ijeoma Anagbo.

The sender said:

"Your Xmas money. Please, I take God beg you, don't disturb me from now till next year."

Zubby got excited and shared the shots to celebrate the huge amount of money she received.

The relationship between Zuby and the person who sent her money is however not known.

She declared under the shot clip:

"I think I’m first girl to receive Christmas allowance."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Mickey9090989026786 said:

"Give me small. I'm ok with 5k thanks."

@Alexbaby commented:

"Awwwww Christmas first kids."

@precious said:

"The description."

@Diamond said:

"Congratulations. Please bless me with any amount even if is little."

@badnet_042 commented:

"My baby so I can rest for you."

@Moji~Sola said:

"Una don start."

@Naomi Lucky reacted:

"Calm down na."

@urfavfish reacted:

"Wow I’m so happy for you."

@oyinkhan5 asked:

"What did you add in your stew."

@mi ra cel said:

"Wow una don dey collect Christmas money now no."

Lady saves N291k, counts it in viral video

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady counted the amount of money she has been saving since last year.

In the video, the lady said she was able to save the sum of N291k in the material time.

She said hilariously to buy Toyota Venza, but many said the money is not enough.

Source: Legit.ng