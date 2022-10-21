A short TikTok clip that appears to show a little boy bagging a chieftaincy title has gone viral online

Although, the boy's name is not yet known, he was crowned with a red cap by elders and he was called by his chieftancy name

It could not be confirmed if the video is part of a movie or skit, but people have showered the kid with a lot of congratulations

A short TikTok footage that appears to show a little boy who was bagging a chieftaincy title has gone viral online.

In the clip which was posted by @mc_i.k, the boy sat on a traditional stool while elders crowned him with a red cap.

The footage showing the moment the boy bagged the cheiftaincy title has sparked reactions. Photo credit: TikTok/@mc_i.k.

Traditional drums played interesting music in the background while the ceremony was going on.

A long white feather was also placed on the red cap as he was hailed by those around and called by his chieftaincy named which is 'Osinachi.'

Translated straight, Osinachi in Igbo means 'It's from God.'

He wasn't the only one

But it appears he was not the only one who got a title from the elders because they called for the next person to come.

After he was crowned, he joined the elders to perform the tradition handshake observed by Igbo titled chiefs.

It could not be confirmed if the clip is part of a movie or a comedy skit, but the kid has been showered with plenty congratulatory messages by social media admirers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTOk users

@ said:

"Please can someone tell me what is happening here, thanks."

@Philly commented:

"Always remember to be open honest and true lad."

@Ace reacted:

"Congratulations chief."

@user2511071134847 said:

"Congratulations my boss lgbo amka."

@Igbo kwenu said:

"My Igbo people. I love my culture so much."

