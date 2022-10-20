A Nigerian lady has shared her heartbreaking experience at a popular restaurant in Lekki, Lagos state

The lady had ordered food worth N10,900 and after eating a bit, she asked the waiter to package the remaining for her

Sadly, the waiter failed to understand what the lady meant as he rather trashed the food in the waste bin

A Nigerian lady got infuriated with a waiter at a Lekki restaurant after he trashed her food worth over N10,000.

The lady identified as @yourfreshbread on Twitter said she had visited a popular restaurant in Lekki and ordered food worth N10,900.

Waiter trashes lady's food worth N10,900 Photo Credit: @yourfreshbread/Twitter, FG Trade/Getty images

Source: UGC

She only ate a small portion of the food and asked the waiter to package the remaining for her to take home.

She was still waiting for her meal when the waiter revealed that he had trashed it. She got pissed off immediately and asked to see the manager despite pleas by the waiter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In her words:

"Let me gist you guys my experience tonight at Farm City Lekki. Ordered a meal of 10,900 and ate a bit of out it, called the waiter to pack it so I take it home.

"I was waiting for my meal and guess what, the waiter said he had trashed it thinking that’s what I said. I’m not even crying oh because this guy kept on begging me that he is sorry and it’s his fault, Omo I say I wanna see manager oh.

"In his words “I couldn’t find it where I kept it again oh” I craze. In this laygurzz."

Social media reactions

Yhemysun said:

"Why do you peeps send ur plated meal back to the kitchen to packed?Ask for a takeaway and let them pack it at ur table. E get why."

Irunnia reacted:

"Trust me that waiter didn't thrash it. I fit bet my life on it. He knows the meal is worth 10,900 & you just ate a bit out of it. There is no way he thrashed it. Even manager no go thrash am. That meal is comfortably sitting in his bag waiting for him to get home and devour it."

Winifunds recounted:

"Reminds me of a senior that sent me to filter her garri back then in high school, I went to pour it away, because I didn’t hear well, and it was injury period, the kind of beating she gave me eh. Now imagine she was in the position, she fit kill the waiter."

See tweet below:

Lady orders food worth N17k at Chinese restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady, Sonia, has shared her WhatsApp conversation with a man who took her on a date and made her pay for her own meal.

She disclosed that she met him on Twitter and after chatting for some time, he invited her on a date to a fancy restaurant. They got to the venue and he ordered for pie and bottle water while she ordered for Chinese food worth a whooping N16,500.

When it was time to pay for the meal, the young man paid for only what he ate and asked her to settle her own bills.

Source: Legit.ng