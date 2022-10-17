A lady who is visually impaired has defeated 17 other contestants to win the 2022 Miss Port Harcourt City Beauty Pageant

But her emergence has shocked many people as she has become a reference point used by many to draw courage in adversity

Favour Rufus, a lady who went blind at the age of 8 has won the 2022 Miss Port Harcourt City Beauty Pageant.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Favour revealed that she is blind on her left eye and needs constant treatment to use the other.

Favour's blindness could not stop her from excelling. Photo credit: BBC Pidgin.

Source: Facebook

She said her right eye also goes blind if she misses her treatment. Yet, her visual interment hasn't stopped her from excelling in life.

How Favour became blind

In the video shared on Facebook, Favour said she started having problems with her eyes at the tender age of 6.

When she turned 8, doctors confirmed that she has lost her left eye completely and that she would be needing constant care to use the remaining one.

How Favour won the 2022 Miss Port Harcourt City Beauty Pageant

Favour narrated that she entered into the competition believing that she can do it even though many people discouraged her.

She contested alongside 17 other women but she came out tops. She appeared in the video alongside her mother who she described as her strong support.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Favours victory

Anastecia Cyril said:

"Wow congratulations dear. This is a great example of courage so so inspiring.may the God of impossibility in his Marcy restore your sight in Jesus mighty name Amen."

Tamunoene Victor-mark:

"Congratulations beautiful. You are a star and a blessing God Almighty continue to keep you safe to fulfil destiny IJN Amen."

