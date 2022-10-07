A Nigerian lady has got many people's reactions online when she shared a video showing her walking through a flooded street

The lady with calmness filmed herself as she revealed what people in Asaba are facing, adding that the water is cool

Many people who reacted to her video wondered if she is not scared for her safety and that there may be snakes in the water

A Nigerian lady in Asaba has shared a video showing her and a man walking through a flooded street. You would think they are in a river.

The water level was at their waists as they tried to walk through it. Filming herself, the lady showed a man walking with her while carrying a sack.

People said that the lady should be worried about snakes. Photo source: TikTok/@successfulgolden23

Lady and man walking through flood

The lady stated that the situation is what many people are going through in her community.

In reaction, some netizens funnily said that nature has brought a pool to her doorstep.

Among those who reacted to her clip were TikTokers who feared for her safety, noting that there may be snakes in the water.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with over 19,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sonia said:

"If the road is like this what about inside the house."

beauty said:

"My gender is still maintaining beauty inside flood."

Fav Our833 said:

"U get mind dey do video snake can be in the water."

chacha said:

"What if there's snake inside the water....I can't walk in that water."

Favour Superior said:

"Congratulations beach at your door step na boat remain for boat cruise."

Chukywirewire24 said:

"If that car key enter that water hmm hmm."

funmilola2233 said:

"The water is cool until you see a snake swimming beside you."

Sophiat said:

"If maintaining beauty inside wahala was a person."

Diane said:

"Nah the white cloth were in wear de pain me."

Drivers stuck in traffic for days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a content creator, Lucky Udu, made a video of commuters who were stuck in traffic for several days.

Speaking with a trailer driver, the man said that they have been in the traffic for a week and two days.

Seconds into the video he shared, Lucky showed others who have had to suffer mosquito bites as a result of sleeping on the road.

