Social media has been awash with Nigerians, mostly ladies, showing their transformed looks years after being trolled, mocked or body shamed

From being dumped for looking unfashionable, too religious or skinny, these ladies over the years became embodiments of beauty

We revisit some viral showcases on this trend category to remind people facing similar situations that they can prove their Debbie Downers wrong

Nigerian ladies dumped for being ugly, skinny or too religious in the past have flaunted new looks demonstrating that one can actually be whatever he or she deems fit.

The ladies' showcase was of course in line with a social media trend on TikTok that involves people posting their old pictures side-by-side with their new ones.

Nigerian ladies flaunt their physical transformation online. Photo Credit: TikTok/@olaanokennie0, @miemiestitches, (@_starrrr)

Legit.ng revisits some showcases by ladies that trended on the Nigerian internet space.

1. He left because I was too religious

A Muslim lady named identified as Hassanat Abass Abiod showed off her before and after photos on TikTok as she jumped on the trend.

Sharing old pictures in which she rocked hijab, Abass said she was dumped by her boyfriend for being too religious.

She was dumped for being too religious. Photo Credit: TikTok/@miemiestitches

In the pictures of the new look she showcased, the lady wasn't having hijabs on and flaunted her legs.

2. She was called an ugly girl with no sense of fashion

A pretty Nigerian lady stunned netizens on social media as she shared pictures of her curvy figure in sizzling outfits.

According to what she captioned the showcase, the lady indicated that people told her that she would forever be ugly. She was also mocked as a girl with no sense of fashion.

She was tagged ugly and unfashionable. Photo Credit: TikTok/@olaanokennie0

People marvelled at the remarkable changes that include height and size and hailed her.

3. He left saying I look like a male

A young lady mocked when she was younger also jumped on this challenge.

She shared an old graduation photo on TikTok saying that her boyfriend at that time left because he said she looks like a man.

Her estranged lover said she looked like a man. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@_starrrr)

She followed the graduation photo with a short clip showing her mind-boggling physical transformation.

Lady flaunts curvy look after being dumped for looking ugly and skinny

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady dumped for being ugly and skinny had flaunted her curves online.

In a TikTok video, the lady with the handle @winifredoflagos shared a clip of her petite self in 2020, stating that her man then tagged her ugly and skinny.

Two years on, she looked curvy and more beautiful, as seen in the next scene of her TikTok showcase. According to her, he now wants her. Curious netizens marvelled by her physical transformation sought to know her secret. She replied:

"I actually didn’t use any supplement, I had tendency to be fat but I got worked up , stopped eating well and was undergoing stress in 2020.

"Then after I started eating well enough, so I blew up."

