A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions after showcasing a one-bedroom apartment currently on rent for N2 million

The lady on a house hunting mission in Lagos described the house as amazing owing to the things she found in it and how it was constructed

The one-bedroom apartment with tiled floors has a small living room, two toilets and a spacious kitchen

A Nigerian lady doing house hunting in Lagos has stunned netizens with a one-bedroom apartment an agent took her to for N2 million.

She filmed the whole tour of the house and shared it on TikTok via her handle @tpinky1894.

According to her, the house is situated in a very quiet estate.

While describing the house as amazing, she revealed that it has two toilets, a very small living room and a spacious kitchen with enough cabinets. It also has a room and balcony

She added that there is also provision for a generator house for everyone in the house as well as maximum security in place. Everyone was promised CCTV cameras for their use.

The lady however refused to rent it because she preferred two to three-bedroom apartments instead.

Matilda❤️ said:

"There’s a fine new two bedroom spacious and beautiful at iju though it’s 1.550m total package."

Mrphabb 01 said:

"Forget ee you don’t have the money to pay didn’t you know y was a room before going upstairs."

Otu Busayo said:

"Omo!This is beautifulThe price tho!Tell agent to find u something fine like this o."

Bhola said:

"I check this house out too it was too cost and very small I ran away."

Plant Boy said:

"2 million naira for a one bedroom room in COLLEGE ROAD OBGA??? That’s actually really overpriced."

