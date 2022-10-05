A Nigerian father has shared a video of his son, Orji, positioned inside his car and ordering him to open the gate

In the video posted on TikTok, the stunned father turned off the ignition of the car after his son attempted to drive out

All efforts to make the boy get down from the car proved futile and the father was left with no other choice than to shout

A Nigerian father was shocked to the bones after spotting his little son named Orji inside his car.

The little boy sat inside the vehicle with the ignition on and ordered his father to open the gate.

Dad shocked as little son takes over his car

Source: UGC

The stunned father ordered his son to get down from the vehicle but the boy stayed put, insisting that he wanted to drive out. He

Seeing that his son was not ready to give up, the father quickly turned off the car and shouted at the little boy.

Hilarious reactions trail video of little boy inside dad's car

@philominatuwaotu said:

"Yes na go and open the gate na."

@mary_adebimpe stated:

"Orji wants to relieve you from the stress of driving you don't appreciate."

@echemn.joel reacted:

"Don't provoke my boy o, he said to give him the key and go open the gate."

@peebeauty3 wrote:

"One day orji go collect your car key when you are asleep go flex. He say give me the keyyyy."

@oziomachukwu27 said:

"This boy eeehe. It is the I want to drive for me."

@favourog00 reacted:

"Oga please go and open the gate for my man biko."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng