A video of a little billionaire's daughter revealing the total cost of her outfit has stunned netizens

In a heartwarming video, the polite little girl disclosed that the total amount of her outfit costs over N20 million

The little girl was approached by a content creator on Instagram who wished to find out the worth of her outfit

A content creator on TikTok recently walked up to a billionaire's daughter to rate her outfit.

The curious man, identified as loveluxury.co.uk approached the little girl who was being secured by hefty guards.

Billionaire's daughter rocks outfit worth over N20 million Photo Credit: @loveluxury.co.uk / TikTok

Source: UGC

One of her guards tried to stop him from talking to the little girl, but she intervened and asked them to let him.

The billionaire's daughter was subsequently asked to name the cost of her outfit and she politely responded to the question.

According to the billionaire's daughter, her watch alone costs £10,000 (Almost N4.3 million) while the total amount of everything she wore summed up to £58,500 (N24,517 million).

Reactions as billionaire's daughter rocks outfit worth over N20 million

@deedee_87_ said:

"She’s beautiful. She reminds me of my niece. To all the judgemental people. Go and make a cup of herbal tea to calm your nerves!"

@your.local.witch8 reacted:

"She even said “thank you, have a nice day”. So sweet."

@crazygalmel commented:

"She didn't ask to be born into it. Chill people. What a well-mannered little girl. She's beautiful!"

@ashmiabond stated:

"She deserves everything she has on. Such a lovely girl. You can tell she was raised right."

@lynnlovesyou211 noted:

"The girl has great taste, van Cleef mother of pearl vintage Alhambra necklace."

@johnlilia1 added:

"The most priceless thing is her manners? what a beautiful little well-mannered little princess angel. Well done to her parents."

Watch the video below:

