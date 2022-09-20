A beautiful lady identified as Vieve Nwando has shared her heartbreaking experience with a cheating boyfriend

Vieve recounted how he had saved his side chick's name with her name to cover his tracks

However, she found out later about his infidelity but despite the heartbreak, she still believes in true love

A young woman, Vieve Nwando, has narrated how she nabbed her boyfriend chatting with his side chick.

Vieve said her boyfriend had an affair with another girl and saved the girl's name with her name to reduce any form of suspicion.

Man saves side chick's number with girlfriend's name Photo Credit: Vieve Nwando / Dann Tardif

On a particular day, they went out together and she saw him chatting with someone whose name was saved as hers.

She got confused and wondered how she was chatting with him. After her investigation, she discovered it was another girl.

Vieve noted that she has every reason not to believe in love, but she has chosen not to heed them.

In her words:

"See, I’ve been given every reason you can think of to not believe in love yet I still do and I applaud those that do. Cos some days I’m alone and I remember how this man I loved so much was telling another woman “I’ve sent you money to go run tests".

"You know what was more crazy? It wasn’t even that part. It was how he changed her name to mine so I don’t open the chat.

"I was looking at our pics on his phone from our mini picnic and I was wondering- how tf am I messaging him? I’m here?

"It's so freaking hilarious rn but I was sweating profusely in a very cold apartment. The exact same way he saved my name. I opened the chats and the only thing was our dps were different The girl say na “I know you still treat her differently, I’m jealous”. I say God I don see things for this small years I dey this earth.

"I just remembered cos same beauty queen won’t stop coming to like my pictures fgs! Baby, there’s a reason you’re not blocked, I know you know me, I hope you know I know you? I’m not your rival, I promise."

Netizens share their thoughts

Love Oluebube wrote:

"You’ve really seeen things and things dear."

Bibi Ezeh said:

"Omo dam this deceit is new to me Walai."

Omalicha Ifunanya reacted:

"Men will stain your white. And if you happen to be wearing black, they’ll bleach it so it turns white and then stain it."

Adeyinka Aderogba noted:

"What my gender can not do in the act of cheating doesn't exist."

See tweet below:

