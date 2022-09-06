Bolaji Alonge, a renowned Nigerian actor and photographer, is set to host a powerful art exhibition tagged 'Iconic Lagos'

The event is billed to hold between Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 25, and it promises to be a star-studded show

According to information released by the organisers, there will be exhibitions by artists from Nigeria and beyond

Nigerian artist and documentary photographer, Bolaji Alonge, has finalised arrangements to show off Lagos through the eyes of artists from around the world.

In view of this, there will be a powerful art exhibition tagged the 'Iconic Lagos' during which artists will showcase powerful artworks related to Nigeria's commercial city.

According to information released by the organisers, the event is to hold between Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, 2022 at Didi Museum.

Part of the press release reads exclusively obtained by Legit.ng read:

"A selection of 20 artworks by artists from US, India, South Africa, Belgium, Benin Republic, UK, Abuja, Osogbo and Lagos will be presented as part of the exhibition, all others will be displayed in a digital format."

In Alonge's words:

“The artists all capture the idea of Lagos that we intend to showcase and we are proud to work with these amazing talents. Over the years, I have encouraged young Nigerians to take up the camera to express themselves. Opening up my platform to others is a natural next step.”

The press release adds that the exhibition will run daily on the slated days, opening each day at 10am and closing by 6pm.

Bolaji Alonge is an artist, photographer and actor from Lagos, Nigeria with more than two decades of experience in documenting history. In May 2017, Bolaji presented his maiden “Eyes of a Lagos Boy” solo exhibition at Freedom Park in Lagos.

According to Alonge, the latest exhibition is to help redefine the image of Lagos as a city.

His words:

“Defining our own image is one way of taking charge of our future. ICONIC LAGOS presents an alternative narrative that will remain tattooed on the viewers’ retina. Celebrating the beauty around us in spite of everyday challenges and the current global instability is not a luxury, it is a necessity.”

