A young lady has caused a commotion on TikTok after sharing a video from her birthday celebration, stating that she just clocked 19

The excited celebrant rocked a cleavage-baring dress, got a nice cake and went on a birthday date with her man

Many social media users found the celebrant's hard to believe and argued that she looks way older

A young Nigerian lady excitedly took to social media to celebrate clocking 19, but her post was received with mixed reactions.

The celebrant identified as Iyamu Queen-Esther took to TikTok to share a video capturing how her birthday celebration went.

Netizens thought she looked older. Photo Credit: TikTok/@iqueenie20

Source: UGC

In the clip, she rocked a cleavage-baring dress as she went on a birthday date with her lover.

Another scene from the video showed the nice cake she received with her new age on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She also got another cake, as seen in the clip. Netizens however doubted her age claim, arguing that she looked older. Taking to the comment section of her post, she reiterated her age, saying:

"19 years old, if you nor believe rest."

Watch the video below:

Social media users raise eyebrows over her age

Purebliss00 said:

"U gained a new follower...self confidence.

"I'm 18yrs buh I dont even say it cause pple be thinking I'm lying."

Nengi Bj said:

"I am seeing 1 and 9 abi there is mistake ni no bad blood I love your look your beautiful but lord where was I when you were sharing assets ahhh."

Mimi love said:

"We're una dey see this glow up cos me still look like 16 years old oo abi watin."

user1406877765927 said:

"I believe her because am 19 but no guy believes that."

Queen_Olawa said:

"How do you all find sweet luxuries love like this. God I want oooo, but someone advices me to stop craving , that it will come when I stopped craving."

Dianne❤️❤️ said:

"You’re beautiful girl ❤️. What did I do to deserve this God…..Am I a grasshopper . I just feel like crying."

Young lady celebrates her 18th birthday, many doubt her age

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady had stirred mixed reactions online as she marked her 18th birthday.

The teenager struck different poses against a beautiful white background and shared the pictures on Twitter.

In a subsequent tweet with more photos on Monday, January 4, 2021, the lady said that she is the 'big 18'. While some people wished her many years ahead, others wondered if she deliberately reduced her age to get attention.

Source: Legit.ng