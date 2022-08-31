A graduate of geography and environmental science who could only get a cleaning job despite going to the university has shared a story of grace

The lady, throughout her travail, dedicated her time to God as she taught kids the bible and how to be a strong Christian

According to her, God totally changed her story and now, she has a better job, studying for her doctorate degree

A young graduate who could not get a befitting job after school revealed in a video that she was depressed because of it. After some time, she started working as a cleaner despite having masters.

Then she started a group where she taught students how to pray and fast. The graduate also took them in bible lessons.

The lady said that she dedicated her time to God. Photo source: TikTok/@apfe_gets_fit

Source: UGC

From being a cleaner to success

Despite her travails and still being a cleaner, she stayed connected to God and kept guiding young ones on the right path.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As time went on, she became an academic advisor at a secondary school. Her life totally changed when she got a better job as an environmental officer. That was not all, she is now studying for her PhD.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Ree Relebogile said:

"Such a beautiful testimony. he literally said yes my Child. just not now, first I will mould you so you never take your blessings for granted."

Rishongile said:

"You were meant to change the lives of those kids."

AndileNtsanwisi said:

"You had a purpose to fulfill before living your dream and a answered prayer. Those children needed saving more than you could ever imagine."

bopedi said:

"Never put a full stop where God has put a comma....congrats my sister."

BadKarma said:

"Inspirational, I was feeling so despondent today...thank you."

leebanakhoroanaDOVE said:

"How long did it take ...I have an LLB degree, currently a cleaner..... sometimes I feel like m drowning. I'm born again. Thnx for sharing."

Another lady who worked as a cleaner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @DatGirlAdun has taken to social media to talk about her life working as a cleaner.

In a Twitter post on Friday, April 30, 2021, the lady said when a colleague asked her why she likes sharing photos of herself in a cleaner's uniform, she replied that "it doesn't matter..."

She went on to say that doing otherwise will not make people who do not like her change their opinions, adding that though she is a cleaner now, her position will not remain so forever.

Source: Legit.ng