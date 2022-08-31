A young Nigerian lady whose life was going very well abroad has returned home to a roadside job

Sharing a video showing her as a Baba Ijebu (lottery) salesgirl, she said as long as there is life, she will still be happy

Nigerians were in her comment section with mixed reactions as some wondered what could have happened to her

A young lady has gone online to share how she is keeping up hope despite going through a very rough patch in life.

In a TikTok video, she revealed that after working three years in an Arab country, she returned to a roadside job as a Baba Ijebu (lottery) agent.

The lady said she is still very hopeful. Photo source: TikTok/@khemmite_sugar454

Source: UGC

She is hopeful

During the clip, the lady could be seen working on a lottery machine as she danced. She stated that despite everything that she is going through, she is grateful for life.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many people thronged her comment section to praise her strong spirit. There were some who said that they are going through the same situation.

Watch the clip below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Gold.bless said:

"My dear i worked as baba ijebu sales girl for 4 yrs and now i have my own business I'm doing, just be good and spend less, you'll get there."

mercy said:

"Something is wrong somewhere."

yourvillagepeople2 said:

"This is strange ooo. this is my third year in Arab country and have achieved some good things omg."

oladejodasola said:

"Am happy bcuz u re alive that means there's hope."

@oluwaseunfunmilayo said:

"Sister nothing bad there I have been working with baba ijebu over 4years now I have my own shop."

alataniyoadenikeo said:

"Am doing baba ijebu since 9yrs now no helper ooo even am ashamed now I want to quit."

qweenfaithsmith said:

"Same Me Sis If There’s Life There’s Hope though I Cry Cose is not easy in out side country Still Thank God For Ur life."

Fish seller hoping to buy house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady who does not hide the fact that she sells smoked fish in her online videos made a clip where she voiced her dream with faith.

In the video, the lady told those who think she cannot make it with her fish business:

"I will soon buy house in Lagos Island."

As she danced where she was smoking fish, other women in the background kept looking at her. Many people asked her to work hard as nothing is impossible to achieve.

Source: Legit.ng