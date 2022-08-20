A young man has shared a video online where his father totally kicked against one of his children getting dreads

The father said that such hairstyle would not be tolerated in his house as it is unbiblical and demonic

Many people who reacted to the video wondered if Samson in the bible never also had dreadlocks on his head

A video shared by a handle @lavish.living1 has got many people laughing as a father kicked against his son's choice of hairstyle.

At the start of the clip, the handle said that his brother wanted to have dreads. The brother walked into their father's room with a picture of the hairstyle on his phone.

The father said that he would not have such in his house. Photo source: TikTok/@lavish.living1

It is demonic

Immediately the father heard his son's request, he went off. He asked if he does not know that he is a pastor's son. He added that should the young man ever tries it, he would put him in a bin and flush him. Many laughed at that.

To show more displeasure, the father said that he would not hesitate to kick the boy out with the hairstyle, saying that it is very demonic.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ciara said:

"but they can't tell you why it's demonic."

ayo Tomi said:

"You no even need ask , just take am slow and steady, start by not combing."

Horlarlexy said:

"Your Dad is clearly the leader."

sengolini said:

"the picture he used it was already a set up."

lare said:

"tell him that Samson in the Bible has dreadlocks and they were the source of his power and strength."

Emily Alattar said:

"He didn’t even need to get up from the bed, that finger wave was powerful enough."

Tim Tolani said:

"When u ask them, you’ve lost bro."

