A Nigerian man, Michael Polycarp, has shared a hilarious video of his father bringing in a woman to a hotel

In a video, the young man applauded his father and referred to him as a 'big boy' for lodging with a woman

The video has caused a frenzy on social media as several people shared their thoughts about the incident

A Nigerian man, Michael Polycarp, created a funny scene at a hotel after bumping into his father with a woman.

The stunned son filmed them and hailed his father aggressively, referring to him as 'guy man' and 'big boy.'

In the viral video, his father was spotted walking into an undisclosed hotel with a light-skinned woman.

Man bumps into his father at hotel Photo Credit: Michael Polycarp

While the woman smiled sweetly, Michael's father, however, kept a very straight face with his hands in his pocket and this left people in stitches.

Hilarious reactions trail the viral video

@biglion992 said:

"You papa and my papa na swaga men oooo."

@divinefavour579 wrote:

"The hand in his pocket for me."

@queendaline45 reacted:

"Na because of una make this guyman say make him come outside come chill, yet him still meet una for there."

@anniebo4 added:

"Na that your papa I want o."

@swaveybtc2 stated:

"See he nika. E dey form don put hand 4 pocket."

@uchey_21 noted:

"You buy am your kind of cloth. see as popsy look younger. See my guy go buy Isiagu cloth or native wears for him."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng