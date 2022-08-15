An interesting video has shown the moment a life-sized superman drone was released into the sky by two men who built it

The drone flew into the sky just the same way it does in Hollywood movies, making residents to ask if it is actually happening

The video is said to have been shot in Brazil, but it has gone viral on major social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube

A YouTube video has shown the moment a fascinating superman drone was released into the sky.

According to Caters Video, Lawyer Everton Marcelo, 40, from Ribeirao Preto, Brazil released the superhero model after it was built by his friends.

The video attracted public attention. Photo credit: YouTube/ Caters Video.

Source: UGC

The model flew over the sky just the same way it used to in Hollywood movies and residents were reportedly stunned.

Caters Videos reports:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Everton’s friends create flying objects using an Aeromodelo design, a propeller engine and a lithium polymer battery inside. The idea then came to turn the flying object into Superman, making it look like the action hero was really flying above the Brazilian town."

Watch the video below:

YouTube users react

Matt O Fafnir said:

"This is extremely fun! Curious of the range…and payload capability."

John Smith commented:

"Plss plsss make it fly over a city and record the reaction of the people."

Ken O reacted:

"Now let's see it rescue a cat stuck in a tree and then catch Lois Lane falling."

John Kent said:

"So funny! Whoever shot it in portrait orientation should be spanked."

Lukasz Dźbik commented:

"It's so funny and COOOOOOL."

Amber Martin reacted:

"Love the guy laughing in the background."

Tony Blay said:

"Good invention but Mr. Superman should be able to land on his feet and not his chest or else he will be Mr. Chestman."

Emmanuel Olusegun commented:

"You can put tyres on the chest for free movement when landing."

Nigerian student builds power bank for laptops, emergency wall lamp and power station

Nigerian students are becoming more innovative and tech-savvy. This publication has earlier reported how another Nigerian student successfully constructed a power bank for laptops, emergency wall lamps, and a power station at the same Federal University of Technology, Akure.

The innovative student was identified as Ade Iyanu and is of the Department of Electrical Electronics Engineering, FUTA.

One of his innovations was a laptop power bank that could power a laptop from 0-100% twice.

Source: Legit.ng