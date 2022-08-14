A little girl's powerful presentation on the state of things in Nigeria has been hailed on social media

Presenting with a cardboard before her fellow kids and parents, the smart girl spoke good English as she touched on some key sectors of the country

After highlighting some problems bedeviling the country, she shared the main causes of these problems

A little girl has become a viral sensation after her oral presentation on the country's challenges surfaced on the net.

A short clip shared by @bcrworldwide on Instagram, captured the eloquent kid with a cardboard of Nigeria's map and microphone delivering her speech before kids and parents.

She spoke on the many problems bedeviling the country. Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

She started with a short eulogy on Nigeria and then asked a rhetorical thought-provoking question.

"Nigeria my country. The giant of Africa now. Are you going to be the dwarf of Africa today?

"Nigeria has many stories to tell. Economically, Nigeria is popularly known as a developing country. Their income has not grown.

"Politically, Nigerian politics is nothing to write home about," she started out in good English.

On the problems facing the country, she identified its root cause.

"This is because there is no work, no food. Infact, there is no social amenities," she said.

Parents applauded the kid.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail the kid

@alegbe.hope.aima313 said:

"Blessed child pls how can I locate her let me dash her my remain 1k."

@officialenny_ said:

"See as the other kids dey look her dem no understand why dem dey hype her atoyeyin ."

@ugly_blaq318 said:

"We get many story oh na small pikin they tell our government the story failed leaders make people help this little girl."

@debra_onyinye said:

"Wow!!!never knew that such environment can produce an intelligent and smart child like her."

@iamayodeofficial said:

"Buhari should just shift for her to start leading Nigeria because she has common sense .. Nice one ."

