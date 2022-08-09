A Nigerian lady identified as Tobi Oduns has shared a video of the house an agent took her to in Abuja

According to Tobi, the landlord of the house insisted that he would only rent the house for N750,000 per annum

However, Tobi said she got so disappointed after seeing the house because the sitting room was smaller than she expected

A beautiful Nigerian lady, Tobi Oduns, has been searching for a house in Abuja for a while now.

The TikTok user has been updating her followers on the app about her frustrating house hunting journey.

Recently, an agent took her to a one bedroom apartment going for N750,000 in the state but she was not impressed at all.

Tobi said she followed the agent with high hopes about the apartment, but sadly, she got disappointed after seeing the house.

According to her, the sitting room was so small and the price was not really suitable for such an apartment.

In her words:

"This was the first place I saw and it was a one bedroom apartment and I had high hopes but when I got to the place, I didn't really like how small it was especially the sitting room area. It was a bit too tiny. And this place is going for N750,000."

TikTok users react to Tobi's house hunting experience

@fawaz_egbon said:

"Look at how the agent was moving at the beginning , like he was about leading you to the promised land. Its quite small sha, hopefully u see better."

@licia_brownnnyy reacted:

"So if my guest wants to use the rest room they have to enter my room first ."

@adanidet stated:

"I am currently house hunting & I can say it’s crazy. But I will take it easy."

@faridaberje reacted:

"Also about to park so house hunting is what am doing and it not funny at all Bt the ones have seen sha for a family of 6 is okay so far ."

@duchessnilla wrote:

"That's not a living room. it's a passage! what area is this? Are you looking for a mini flat or Self contained room. this looks like a Self contain."

@richyarkworld added:

"I can identify o! It cost over 800k on flights and hotels looking for a house in Abuja, flew from PH to Abuja 3 times between Feb and March."

Watch the video below:

